Humayun for creating skilled industrial manpower

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has laid emphasis on the need for training industrial managers and skilled manpower to implement Bangabandhu's vision of economic development.
"In order to expand industries and increase domestic productivity, the higher responsibility must be given to skilled manpower putting them in the right place," he said.
Although Bangladesh inherited a number of factories after the independence,       but they were not profitable due to lack of management skills," he said adding that   Bangabandhu had formed the industrial management service for the development of the industrial sector, said a press release.
The minister said this while speaking at a virtual seminar titled 'Efficient Management in Socio-Economic Development: Bangabandhu and his Philosophy' organized by Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM) in the city on Monday.
State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and Additional Secretary Salahuddin Mahmud joined the seminar as special guests.
Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Bangabandhu Chair Professor Dr Syed Anwar Hossain presented the keynote at the seminar.
Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman spoke as  keynote speaker while BIM Director General Tahmina Akhtar presided over the seminar.
Humayun said that in order to reap the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Bangladesh has to train its huge manpower into human resources. It must realize its human dividend.
To this end, he said, a large youth group of the country has to be developed as entrepreneurs and managers through effective training.
Only then, it will be possible to achieve Bangabandhu's economic liberation goal, he remarked.
Kamal Ahmed Mojumder said that after the independence, the father of the nation nationalized industrial factories in the interest of the working people but due to the lack of skills of the factory managers, the factories become unprofitable.
Emphasizing on the need for development of skilled manpower through training, he said it can only make industries profitable. Skilled managers should be appointed in the top positions of the factories, he said.


