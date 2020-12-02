Video
ECNEC approves four projects involving Tk 2,115.20 crore

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually presiding from her Ganabhaban official residence, over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved four projects at a cost of Taka 2,115.20 crore including the 3rd submarine cable project to expand the country's international telecommunications system at a cost of Tk 693.16 crore.
The approval came from a meeting of the ECNEC held at its conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.
ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting virtually from her Ganabhaban official residence while Ministers, State Ministers, Secretaries and members of te planning commission attended it in person.
Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, member, General Economics Division (GED) of the Planning Commission Prof Dr Shamsul Alam said of the total project cost, Taka 1,440.87 crore will come from the government exchequer, Taka 300.83 crore from the concerned organization's own fund while the remaining Taka 373.50 crore will come as project assistance.
One project is a fresh project while the rest of three others are revised projects.


