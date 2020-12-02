Video
Mum in Sweden arrested for locking son up for decades

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

STOCKHOLM, Dec 1: A mother in Sweden has been arrested on suspicion of locking her son inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth, police and media reports said on Tuesday.
"The mother is suspected of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm," Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling told AFP.
He said the man had been "locked up for a very long time" in the apartment in a southern Stockholm suburb, but would not comment on reports in dailies Expressen and Aftonbladet that he had been held for 28 years.
The reports said the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then.
An unnamed relative found the now 41-year-old man on Sunday after the mother, in her 70s, had been taken to hospital, Expressen reported.
The man had infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, had almost no teeth and limited speech ability, the reports said.
Osterling would not comment on those details, saying only: "The man is in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening."
The mother has denied the crimes, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said. Doctors at the hospital had alerted police to the case.
Police tape was stretched across the apartment's door on Tuesday, and crime scene technicians were seen leaving the scene around midday, an AFP photographer said.    -AFP


