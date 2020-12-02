Video
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020
Foreign News

Bahrain delegation in Israel for talks on boosting ties

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020

TEL AVIV, Dec 1: A 40-strong Bahraini delegation arrived in Israel on Tuesday for two days of talks on boosting economic cooperation and tourism after the two countries normalised relations in September.
The Gulf state of Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in signing up to a US-brokered deal to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab countries to do so.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi had been due to visit Bahrain this week but the trip was cancelled, diplomatic sources told AFP without elaborating. The cancellation followed the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist blamed on the Israeli spy agency, the Mossad.
Last month, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdellatif al-Zayani held Jerusalem talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benajamin Netanyahu and Pormpeo.    -AFP


