Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:23 AM
Deforestation in Brazil Amazon surges to 12-year high

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

SAO PAULO, Dec 1: Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon surged again over the past year, hitting a 12-year high, according to official figures released on Monday that drew a chorus of condemnation of President Jair Bolsonaro's government.
A total of 11,088 square kilometres (4,281 square miles) of forest was destroyed in Brazil's share of the world's biggest rainforest in the 12 months to August, according to the Brazilian space agency's PRODES monitoring program, which analyzes satellite images to track deforestation.
That is equivalent to an area larger than Jamaica, and was a 9.5-percent increase from the previous year, when deforestation also hit a more than decade-long high.
"Because of such deforestation, Brazil is probably the only major greenhouse gas emitter that managed to increase its emissions in the year the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the global economy," said the Brazilian Climate Observatory, a coalition of environmental groups.
Forests such as the Amazon play a vital role in controlling climate change because they suck carbon from the atmosphere. However, when trees die or burn, they release their carbon back into the environment.    -AFP


