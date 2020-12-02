Video
Thai court fires warning on eve of PM ruling

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BANGKOK, Dec 1: Thailand's constitutional court on Tuesday warned against "vulgar" criticism of its rulings, on the eve of a crucial judgement that could see Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha forced out of office.
The court will Wednesday hand down a verdict on whether Prayut has broken rules by living in an army house, despite the fact the former general is no longer in the military top brass.
Losing the case could see Prayut, who came to power in a 2014 coup, thrown out as premier.
The ruling follows months of street protests calling for Prayut to quit, and one pro-democracy group plans to rally outside the court on Wednesday.
But the court urged people to stay away and warned that excessive criticism could lead to prosecution.
"A person shall enjoy the liberty to express opinions, but criticism of rulings made with vulgar, sarcastic or threatening words will be considered a violation of the law," the court said in a statement.
The pro-democracy movement is already facing legal action, with five key leaders charged on Monday under Thailand's strict royal defamation laws -- the first time they have been used in two years.
As well as calling for Prayut to go, protesters also want reforms to the army-drafted constitution and for changes to the monarchy -- a taboo-smashing demand in a country that has long revered its royal family.    -AFP


-AFP

