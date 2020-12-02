Video
Trump virus adviser quits

Trump admin wages last major SC fight for census

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

WASHINGTON, Dec 1: President Donald Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigned on Monday, while hopes for a first wave of vaccinations before the end of 2020 received a further boost with an announcement from US firm Moderna.
Scott Atlas, a favored coronavirus adviser of the US president, who tweeted in October "Masks work? NO," has submitted his resignation, effective as of December 1, Fox News reported.
Lacking relevant experience or qualifications in public health or infectious disease, he also called in November for people in Michigan to "rise up" against Covid-19 measures.
Atlas stepped down as hopes rose for a first wave of vaccinations before the end of the year after Moderna said it was filing for emergency authorization of its vaccine in the United States and Europe.
It was set to join American pharmaceutical maker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, which applied for similar approvals last week, and have predicted their vaccine could be greenlit in the US shortly after December 10.
If the US Food and Drug Administration agrees Moderna's product is safe and effective, the first of the drug's two doses could be injected into the arms of millions of Americans by the middle of December.
Moderna expects to have approximately 20 million doses of the vaccine available in the US by the end of 2020, and between 500 million to a billion doses globally in 2021.
Meanwhile, Trump's administration wages its last major policy fight before the Supreme Court on Monday as it seeks to exclude undocumented immigrants from the population count used to determine states' representation in Congress.
If the outgoing president's plan goes forward, states with large numbers of undocumented immigrants could see their influence reduced in the US House of Representatives.
It would amount to a last-minute victory or defeat for Trump, who is due to leave the White House and hand over to President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 even though he is still refusing to concede his electoral loss. The US census is carried out every 10 years as spelled out in the Constitution, and it determines certain federal aid and the number of seats each state holds in the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress.    -AFP


