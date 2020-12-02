Barisal, Dhaka engage survival match today



Players of Chattogram leaving the field after winning the match against Barishal on Monday. photo: BCB

The day game kicks off at 1:30pm (BST) while the night match commences at 6:30pm (BST).

After couple of nine-wicket victories over Dhaka and Khulna, the only unbeaten side of the event Chattogram humiliated Barishal by 10 runs. Mohammad Mithun led team therefore, must be fervent to swell their preeminence against Nazmul Shanto led Rajslahi too.

Mustafizur Rahman, the Leading wicket taker of the event so far, along with Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam and Nahidul Islam have proved them as the almost unplayable bowling unit. Besides, Mosaddek Saikat and Soumya are the very handy par-timers for Mithun. From batting sense, Liton Das and Soumya erect the best opening pair so far; though Soumya couldn't go far in the latest appearance. Mithun himself comes at three in absence of Mominul Haque. Bangladesh Test skipper sustained finger injury and ruled out of the tournament. Sohrawardi Shuvo, Mosaddek, Ziaur Rahman and Shykat Ali craft a very long batting line-up for GGCs.

Rajshahi conversely, is the team full of lively athletes, must be fueled after getting back their most precious jewel Mohammad Saifuddin. The pace bowling all-rounder missed previous three matches sustaining knee injury during practice. Rejaur Rahman however, possibly will be sidelined to place in Saifuddin to the playing eleven.

Skipper Nazmul Shanto and Anisul Islam Emon are the painstaking Rajshahi openers followed by proven performers like Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful, Razle Rabbi, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Forhad Reza altogether seemingly a very standard batting array. Ebadat Hossain, Forhad Reza and Mukidul Islam Mugdho are rhythmic names with the ball, will be boost up getting Saifuddin as their senior partner while spinning all-rounder Mahedi has been on song with the ball as well.

Therefore, it is expected to be a cast-iron battle today at the Home of cricket, Mirpur.

The all loser Dhaka will engage with Barisal in the underlit affair at the same venue. Mushfiqur Rahims must be looking to break the jinx today to keep them in the race. Naim Sheikh played a mediocre innings of 40 runs against Chattogram while very talented young boy Tanzid Tamim is struggling to find his form. Sabbir Rahman was dropped in the previous match due to off form whereas none of skipper Mushfiq, Akbar Ali, Robiul Islam, Yasir Ali Rabbi and Shahadat Hossain [3] are yet to justify their names. Muktar Ali is the only man to perform, but was dropped against Khulna. Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan and Mahedi Rana are doing well with the ball but they are not getting proper support from their batting counterparts.

Tamim Iqbal, the top scorer of the event, has been leading Barisal from the front. He comes to open with Mehidy Miraz, who is yet to feat himself with the bat. Parvez Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur all are yet to prove their skills. Taskin Ahmed is the key weapon for Tamim with the ball. Sumon Khan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are the other speedsters while Miraz, Aminul Biplob and Afif are spinning options for Tamim.







