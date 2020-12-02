Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 2 December, 2020, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Coach Jamie Day tests negative for Covid-19; Likely to fly for Doha Wednesday

Published : Wednesday, 2 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Coach Jamie Day tests negative for Covid-19; Likely to fly for Doha Wednesday

Coach Jamie Day tests negative for Covid-19; Likely to fly for Doha Wednesday

British Head Coach of  Bangladesh National Football Team Jamie Day finally  tested negative for Covid-19 Monday night  after he was found positive four times.
Jamie Day, who failed to accompany the Qatar-bound Bangladesh National Football team on November 19 due to Covid-19, likely to fly for Doha Wednesday (Dec 2) morning to join the national team there.
The BFF is trying to minimize the mandatory quarantine period for him so that he can stay at the team bench during Qatar-Bangladesh FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 Joints Qualifiers in Doha on December 4, provided he fulfills all other requirements to reach Doha.
Under the proper guidance of Jamie Day, Bangladesh football team smartly returned to international football after about ten months (during Covid-19) with a creditable 2-0 goals victory over upper ranked Nepal in the first match of the two-match Mujib Borsho FIFA International Series in Dhaka on November 13.
But his absence in the 2nd match due to Covid-19, Bangladesh played to a goalless draw against Nepal on November 17 and clinched the two-match series 1-0.
With the feat, the FIFA world ranking of Bangladesh team moved three steps ahead in the latest ranking to place 184th  from 187th.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Newcastle game with Villa under threat due to coronavirus outbreak
Thomas Bach unopposed in bid for second term as IOC president
More than just prestige on the line for PSG in Champions League
Hazard's Real frustrations continue with thigh injury
Barca schedule presidential election for January 24
Australian Open finalised 'very soon', says tournament chief
Barisal, Dhaka engage survival match today
Australia not panicking over Starc's form dip: Finch


Latest News
Two thirds of world’s school-age children have no internet access
23rd anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty on Wednesday
Fans return to English grounds
Iran's parliament approves bill to stop UN's nuclear inspections
Hanging body of minor recovered in Jamalpur
BNP leader Nazrul Islam in hospital with corona infections
China's sample-return Moon mission touches down
Businessman Noor Ali, wife granted bail in fraudulent case
US offers free online course to improve business, entrepreneurship knowledge
Mash back in training
Most Read News
Role of social media in promoting SDGs
Newly elected committee of KUET Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on  VC
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
Life term means 30yrs in jail depends on order: Appellate Division
City environment and upcoming dry season challenges in Bangladesh
Govt to distribute 30m Covid-19 vaccines for free
Month of Victory begins today
Entry test in 19 varsities to be held under cluster system
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
Cabinet warns of jail for not using masks
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft