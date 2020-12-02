

Coach Jamie Day tests negative for Covid-19; Likely to fly for Doha Wednesday

Jamie Day, who failed to accompany the Qatar-bound Bangladesh National Football team on November 19 due to Covid-19, likely to fly for Doha Wednesday (Dec 2) morning to join the national team there.

The BFF is trying to minimize the mandatory quarantine period for him so that he can stay at the team bench during Qatar-Bangladesh FIFA World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 Joints Qualifiers in Doha on December 4, provided he fulfills all other requirements to reach Doha.

Under the proper guidance of Jamie Day, Bangladesh football team smartly returned to international football after about ten months (during Covid-19) with a creditable 2-0 goals victory over upper ranked Nepal in the first match of the two-match Mujib Borsho FIFA International Series in Dhaka on November 13.

But his absence in the 2nd match due to Covid-19, Bangladesh played to a goalless draw against Nepal on November 17 and clinched the two-match series 1-0.

With the feat, the FIFA world ranking of Bangladesh team moved three steps ahead in the latest ranking to place 184th from 187th. -UNB







