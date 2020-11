Hasan alerts all against conspirators who resort to evil designs

Islam never allows extremist, sculpture to be established: Hanif

Singaporean gives birth to baby with C-19 antibodies

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

The newly elected committee of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Officers' Association pays a courtesy call on KUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Quazi Sazzad Hossain on Monday. photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]