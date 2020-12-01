Video
Winter clothes sale yet to pick up

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Walid Khan

Winter clothe sellers have been waiting for customers in different parts of the country including the capital city.
At the same time, the footpath vendors across the city, including Gulistan, Bangabazar, Motijheel, Paltan, Malibagh, Mouchak, Farmgate, Mirpur and New Market have collected a variety of winter clothes.
The sellers said although the sale of winter clothes was booming at this time last year, this year it has not picked up as yet. Besides, people are not coming to the market to buy warm clothes as they are in financial crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.
Fearing a drastic drop in sales, the local big brand stores have not produced many new designs of winter clothes and the importers have also reduced import of winter clothes this year.
All in all, according to the retailer prediction the price of winter clothing can be higher this year.
While talking to the various shop owners at different markets in the capital the seller said that, although the sale of winter clothes has not started in full swing. But we hope it will start within the next 10 to 15 days.
Fashion houses like Cat's Eye, Estesi, Richman, Anjans, Rang and many other fashion houses have not included new designs of winter     clothes for their fashion house. However, the showroom managers claim they are bringing out different new designs of winter clothes for the consumers.
Regarding this a freelancer fashion designer Afsara Hossain Elma said, "Every year I have designed clothes for different fashion house in the country. But this year I have not got any order from them. Maybe due to Coronavirus effect the brand owners were not interested to take much risk by producing more products" she added.  
Alam Tower in the Keraniganj area has been the main winter clothes importers' hub in the capital for many years.
Russel Hossain, the owner of Swapan Fashion at the Alam Tower, said, "We import winter clothes every year and supply them to different marts across the country."
Russel said, "Every year retailers inform us of their needs in advance. But this year we have imported fewer clothes as compared to other years as we have not received orders from retailers."
Due to the coronavirus spread out clothe traders could not sell expected clothes during the last two Eids and Puja. Traders fear that if the coronavirus outbreak increases with the onset of winter, buyers will not be found.
Mokaram Hossain, a footpath vendor at Baitul Mukarram said, "Winter clothes price is a bit higher this year than previous years. The sweater that I bought from the wholesale mart last year at Tk 250 a piece will cost Tk 350 this year."
Mentioning that this year local winter clothes and warm garments are not being manufactured much in the factories Mokaram said, "If people buy more winter clothes this time, the price will go up."



