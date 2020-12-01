BNP to take part in polls to 25 municipalities

The BNP has decided to participate in the elections to 25 municipalities slated for December 28.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BNP standing committee held on Sunday night, according to a statement signed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday.

"Although the overall election situation in the country is not conducive to free and fair elections, the BNP will take part in the mayoral elections of 25 municipalities announced by the Election Commission in the interest of continuing the party's organizational and political activities at local level,"

Fakhrul stated in the statement.

Expressing deep concern over the alarming rise in corona infection in the country, the statement said the situation has gone out of control due to government indifference and failure since the Covid-19 infection began.

BNP insiders said the party has already finalised the list of its mayoral candidates for the municipality elections. It also formed a six-member committee comprising BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Chairperson's Adviser Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP spokesman Asaduz-zaman Ripon and party's central leader Imran Saleh Prince to monitor the elections.









