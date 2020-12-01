Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tax return submission deadline extended  

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

After receiving a very poor response from taxpayers and requests from stakeholders, including trade groups, in the face of the COVID-19 situation this year, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) extended the deadline for the filing of income tax returns until December 31.
NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said it at an emergency press briefing on Monday afternoon.
During the extended period, no penalty and delay interest will be paid for filing tax returns. The NBR income tax wing released a notification in
this regard.
The deadline was expected to expire on the 30th of November.
On Sunday, Muneem at a press briefing said no additional time would be given for return submission as taxpayers got enough time for the task.
Officials said NBR now had changed its decision after getting very poor response from taxpayers in filing tax returns as many of them could not complete their preparations, including collecting required documents.
Considering the COVID-19 situation, NBR decided to extend the time limit, NBR officials said.
As of June 30, 2020, the total electronic taxpayer identification number (TIN) holders in the country was 50, 72,567 and all TIN holders, with some exceptions, are supposed to file tax returns.
Previously, NBR Chairman said the return had increased by 63,199 till 26th November, this year as compared to November 26 last year. However, income tax has decreased by Tk 193 crore at the same time also just because of this global pandemic.
The number of returns filed till November 28 this year was 13 lakh 20 thousand 825. The income tax returns filed at the same time last year were 12 lakh 57 thousand 626. As a result, the return has increased by 63,199.  
Tk 2,387 crore was paid with return till November 26 this year.  At the same time last year, the tax was paid with the return of Tk 2,580 crore.  
The NBR Chairman said work was underway on how to make income tax returns easier to all. One-page return has been made since this year, so that taxpayers can easily file returns.  
Due to corona, the Income Tax Day rally is not being held this year. However, the discussion meeting will be held on Friday. The theme of this year's Income Tax Day is to ensure a taxpayer-friendly environment by providing transparent and modern tax services.
According to the ordinance, the NBR can waive any fines and interest of individual taxpayers if it wants. This power of the NBR has been added to the budget session as Section 184 G of the Income-tax Ordinance.  
Around 15 lakh or 30 percent of the TIN holders filed their tax returns as of Thursday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter clothes sale yet to pick up
Biden names all-female press team
Novel coronavirus may enter brain via nose, study says
SC to deliver verdict today
BNP to take part in polls to 25 municipalities
Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char starts next week
Tax return submission deadline extended  
PSC publishes 42nd and 43rd BCS exams circulars


Latest News
Apple fined 10 mn euros for misleading waterproofing claims
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft