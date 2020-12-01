Video
PSC publishes 42nd and 43rd BCS exams circulars

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday issued two separate circulars of two Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations at a time. Those are BCS-42 (Special) and BCS-43.
Under the BCS exams, more than 3,814 physicians and other cadre officials will be recruited, according to the BPSC circulars.
According to the circulars, the activities of BCS-42 (Special) for recruiting around 2,000 doctors will be started first. The applications for the BCS exam will
be received from December. It will continue 25 days.
Along with the BCS-42 (Special), the procedures of BCS-43 will be started from December 23. Under the BCS-43, some 1,814 different cadre officials will be recruited to fill up the vacancies in public service.
According to BPSC officials, the physicians who were appointed during the Covid 19 pandemic to meet up increasing demands of doctors will be regularised through the special BCS-42.
Meanwhile, some cadre officials of 300 for admin, 100 for police, 25 for foreign service, 843 for education, 35 for audit, 19 for taxes, 14 for customs, 75 for dental surgeon, 20 for cooperatives and 383 for other cadres will be recruited through the BCS-43 batch.


