BAEC team begins radiation survey of chemicals today

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: A four-member team from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) will begin from Tuesday the radiation survey of date expired containers of explosive chemicals lying undelivered at the port shed since 2000.

The survey will conclude on Thursday.

After completion of the three-day survey, the BAEC experts will recommend the process of destroying the containers.

The five-member team has arrived in the port city on Monday afternoon.

The expert team is headed by Dr M Moinul Islam, Head of the Health Physics and Radioactive Waste Management Unit (HPRWMU) under Bangladesh Energy Research Institute (BAERI). Other members of the team are Senior Scientific Officer M Fakhruddin, Testing Officer M Habibur Rahman and Scientific Assistant M Fazlur Rahman Khan.

Earlier, the Chattogram Customs House authorities had sent letters to four importers, Kabir Steels Ltd, Mabia Steels Ltd, BSRM and Citadel Global Corporation on August 20 to remain present during the survey of their containers. The Customs House also wrote to the Chairman of BAEC on August 27 to arrange destruction of the chemicals.

Accordingly, the BAEC has taken the step to test and examine the chemicals for destruction.

A six-member enquiry team of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Customs House, Environment department, Bangladesh Navy and Explosive Department had earlier detected a total of 41 chemicals among 136 chemicals dangerous for storage in the shed. The date-expired dangerous chemicals weighing more than 5 tonnes may explode at any time.

The team headed by Commodore Shariful Bari, member (Harbour) of CPA preferred to destroy or remove the lot from the CPA Shed. Otherwise, any moment, Chattogram Port installations may face a catastrophe like that of the fire at Beirut Port in Lebanon.

On the basis of the inquiry team's report, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in a letter on September 3 directed the Chattogram Customs House (CCH) to destroy these dangerous chemicals within the next seven days. The NBR further asked the CCH to inform the authority after destroying it.

The NBR Chairman Abu Hena Muhammad Rahmatullil Momin visited the CPA P-Shed site on August 29 to see for himself the present situation of the shed.

After his visit, he issued directives to CCH on September 3 regarding these chemicals.

According to the inquiry team a total of 41 types of chemicals include soda ash, dyeing chemicals, perfume for cosmetics and other combustible chemicals are in the shed in a dangerous condition.

These items are stored in the P-Shed since 2000. The importers of the chemicals did not take delivery of these items for a long time. Moreover, the dates of these chemicals have expired since long. So, the enquiry body opined that these items might cause an untoward situation in the port premises.

The CPA management constituted a six-member enquiry committee on August 9 with Commodore Shariful Bari as the head of the team soon after the explosion at Beirut Port in Lebanon.





