Tuesday, 1 December, 2020
C-19 infection highest in three months

35 more die, 2,525 cases in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 35 more new deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll from the deadly virus to 6,644, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 2,525 new cases highest in three months, were detected during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 464,932, the release added. On September 2 the number of infection was 2,582.
Besides, 2,539 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 380,711 with an 81.89 percent recovery rate.
 A total of 15,372 samples were tested at 114 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The latest day's infection rate was 16.43 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.77 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
Among the 3 deceased, 24 were men and 11 were women.  They all  died at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 25 died in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and Four in Rajshahi and two in Khulna.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 5,099 of the total deceased were men and 1,545 were women.
 At least 1,028 people have been placed in quarantine in    the last 24 hours. Now, 40,522 people are in quarantine across the country.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 6,000 on November 4.
However, the total number of global coronavirus cases exceeded 62.6 million on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Besides, the deaths have surged to more than 1.45 million, the data shows.
The number of total Covid-19 cases globally reached 62,677,879 with 1,458,360 deaths.
Covid-19 has hit 191 countries since the first cases were reported from China in December last year.


