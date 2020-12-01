Video
Month of Victory begins today

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Month of Victory begins today

Month of Victory begins today

The historic 'Month of Victory' begins today amid a variety of programmes throughout the month of December with much enthusiasm.Forty-nine years ago on December 16, Bangladesh was liberated from Pakistan after a nine-month-long Liberation
War and sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of people and honour of nearly two lakh women.
Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations chalked out various programmes to mark the nation's victory achieved under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The programmes will include placing of wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in Dhaka, processions, discussions, photo exhibition and cultural events maintaining health guidelines.
Different organisations will observe the first day of December as the 'Freedom Fighters Day'.
Dhaka University (DU) teachers, students, and employees will host events on campus on Sunday as part of the Victory Day celebrations.
Besides, another short event titled 'First Dawn of the Month of Victory' will be staged at Hakim Chattar on the DU campus at 7am on the day under the arrangement of Podokkhep Bangladesh.
Different cultural organizations will perform music at the function to mark the day.
Many other organisations including Amra Muktijoddhar Shantan and the National Freedom Fighters (FF) Foundation will also organize various programmes across the country to celebrate the month of victory.
On December 14, the nation will observe Martyred Intellectuals' Day to commemorate those intellectuals killed by Pakistani forces and their collaborators during the 1971 Liberation War, particularly on March 25 and December 14 of 1971.
The Victory Day of the country will be celebrated on December 16 paying homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice for freeing the country from the misrule and occupation of Pakistani rule.


