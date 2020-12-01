Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prof Ashoke joins as BAEC member

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Observer Desk

Prof Ashoke joins as BAEC member

Prof Ashoke joins as BAEC member

Ashoke Kumar Paul, chief medical officer and director of the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, Khulna, has been appointed member bio-science (current charge) of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC).
Ministry of Science and Technology issued an order in this regard on November 24, according to a press release.
Ashoke Kumar Paul joined BAEC on 1st March 1990 as a Medical Officer. Later on he obtained postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Medicine from Institute of Nuclear Medicine, under University of Dhaka He has received IAEA Fellowship training from Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK and Singapore General Hospital, Singapore.
He has also received Nuclear Medicine & Ultrasound related training from USA, Germany, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Korea, etc. He obtained "Young Scientist Award" of Society of Nuclear Medicine, Bangladesh in 2005.
Prof Ashoke is a renowned Nuclear Medicine specialist and has published about 100 research papers in national and international journals.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Ashoke joins as BAEC member
Nomani, Moshiur new DRU President, GS
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
‘Govt won’t take repeated provocations lightly’
Prancing migratory birds start flocking to IU lake with fall in mercury
Youth found dead at Union Parishad office
Army Chief earns doctorate degree
Mentally challenged boy run over by train in Shyampur


Latest News
Apple fined 10 mn euros for misleading waterproofing claims
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft