

Prof Ashoke joins as BAEC member

Ministry of Science and Technology issued an order in this regard on November 24, according to a press release.

Ashoke Kumar Paul joined BAEC on 1st March 1990 as a Medical Officer. Later on he obtained postgraduate Diploma in Nuclear Medicine from Institute of Nuclear Medicine, under University of Dhaka He has received IAEA Fellowship training from Hammersmith Hospital, London, UK and Singapore General Hospital, Singapore.

He has also received Nuclear Medicine & Ultrasound related training from USA, Germany, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Korea, etc. He obtained "Young Scientist Award" of Society of Nuclear Medicine, Bangladesh in 2005.

