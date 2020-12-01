Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Nomani, Moshiur new DRU President, GS

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Staff Correspondent

Nomani, Moshiur new DRU President, GS

Nomani, Moshiur new DRU President, GS

Mursalin Nomani of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha and Moshiur Rahman Khan of Daily Samakal have been elected president and general secretary respectively of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).
Nomani bagged 526 votes while his nearest contestant Shahnewaj Dulal got 447 votes for the post of president. Meanwhile, Moshiur got 692 votes for general secretary post. His nearest contestant Tofazzal Hossain got 426 votes.
Election commissioner Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul announced the election results on Monday evening after counting votes through electronic voting machines.
Other office-bearers include vice-president Osman Gani Babul of 72 TV, joint secretary Arafat Daria, organising secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel of Inqilab, finance secretary Shah Alam Noor of Asian Age, office secretary Zafar Iqbal of Daily Sangram, information and training secretary Halim Mohammad of Daily Jagaran, cultural secretary Mizan Chowdhury of Purbapor, sports secretary Maksuda Lisa of Daily Voice of Asia and entertainment secretary Mohammad Naimuddin of risingbd.
Earlier, three candidates won unopposed for three secretarial posts. Of them, Rita Nahar of Boishakhi Television elected as women affairs secretary, Maidur Rahman Rubel of RTV publicity and publication secretary and Khalid Saifulla of Naya Diganta welfare secretary were elected unopposed.
Seven newly elected executive committee members are- MM Jasim, Azizur Rahman, Rumana Jaman, Mahbubur Rahman, Rafique Rafi, Nargis Jui and Jahangir Kiron. The voting began at 9:00am at DRU's Segunbagicha office and continued until 5:00pm without any break. Some 1,381 voters out of 1,693, exercised their voting rights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Ashoke joins as BAEC member
Nomani, Moshiur new DRU President, GS
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins
‘Govt won’t take repeated provocations lightly’
Prancing migratory birds start flocking to IU lake with fall in mercury
Youth found dead at Union Parishad office
Army Chief earns doctorate degree
Mentally challenged boy run over by train in Shyampur


Latest News
Apple fined 10 mn euros for misleading waterproofing claims
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft