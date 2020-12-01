

Nomani, Moshiur new DRU President, GS

Nomani bagged 526 votes while his nearest contestant Shahnewaj Dulal got 447 votes for the post of president. Meanwhile, Moshiur got 692 votes for general secretary post. His nearest contestant Tofazzal Hossain got 426 votes.

Election commissioner Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul announced the election results on Monday evening after counting votes through electronic voting machines.

Other office-bearers include vice-president Osman Gani Babul of 72 TV, joint secretary Arafat Daria, organising secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel of Inqilab, finance secretary Shah Alam Noor of Asian Age, office secretary Zafar Iqbal of Daily Sangram, information and training secretary Halim Mohammad of Daily Jagaran, cultural secretary Mizan Chowdhury of Purbapor, sports secretary Maksuda Lisa of Daily Voice of Asia and entertainment secretary Mohammad Naimuddin of risingbd.

Earlier, three candidates won unopposed for three secretarial posts. Of them, Rita Nahar of Boishakhi Television elected as women affairs secretary, Maidur Rahman Rubel of RTV publicity and publication secretary and Khalid Saifulla of Naya Diganta welfare secretary were elected unopposed.

Seven newly elected executive committee members are- MM Jasim, Azizur Rahman, Rumana Jaman, Mahbubur Rahman, Rafique Rafi, Nargis Jui and Jahangir Kiron. The voting began at 9:00am at DRU's Segunbagicha office and continued until 5:00pm without any break. Some 1,381 voters out of 1,693, exercised their voting rights.







