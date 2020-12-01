Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz competition begins



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee is going to arrange the quiz competition, which will begin on December 1 (12:01 am), its Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury told a virtual press conference this afternoon.

People from all works of life can participate in the competition by getting registered using the websites - www.mujib100.gov.bd and www.quiz.priyo.com - and downloading an app from the link - www.dl.priyo.com.

Making a power-point presentation, CEO at Priyo.com Zakaria Swapan said around three lakh people have already got registered to participate in the quiz competition.

He said: "We expect that about 10 lakh will participate in the competition and about two crore people will read these quizzes."

A total of 10,000 people will be awarded during the 100-day quiz competition. The winners will get mobile data from Teletalk for 100 days. Each winner will get one GB data per day. Beside, 500 smart phones will be distributed among the winners during the period. The winners will be selected through tottery. In addition to this, Dr Naser Chowdhury said, 100 laptops will be distributed among the winners through lottery, arranging a mega event in the capital.

Speaking at the press conference, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni hoped that students from all levels would take part in the quiz completion. -BSS



