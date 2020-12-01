Video
Home City News

Sculptures Debate

‘Govt won’t take repeated provocations lightly’

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

The government will not sit idle if provocative statements are repeatedly made about sculptures.
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said this to the media at the secretariat on Monday.
"We have been saying this from the beginning that there is a difference between sculpture and statue. A group is deliberately trying to confuse people by comparing sculptures with statues."
"You will see sculptures in the streets of many Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia."
Also, numerous sculptures were set up in our country at different times, but no one raised questions about them. Even no one in Saudi Arabia sparked controversy about the art form, Hasan Mahmud said.    -UNB


