Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:34 AM
Home Editorial

Returnee migrant workers need government support

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

According to Expatriates' Welfare Ministry data, about 2.72 lakh Bangladeshi expatriates returned home between April 1 and November 11 this year following the outbreak of C-19. Stuck at home for months, most of them fear a bleak future ahead with no prospect of a job anytime soon in the host countries including at home. The government's various initiatives for their economic reintegration could not deliver expected results. The initiative to provide the returnees with a special loan under a Tk 200-crore fund saw poor response against the returnees' demands.

However, majority of the returnees do not have income opportunities amid the pandemic those are uncertain about their future. Few of them want to go back to their workplaces abroad and others are contemplating to opt for small scale agro-based businesses or running grocery stores. Under these circumstances, the government needs to consider whether the returnees intend to re-migrate anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the returnees experience reintegration challenges, including difficulties in securing employment, financial problems, and health-related issues. According to a report of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit titled "Impact of Covid-19 on International Migrant Households", a migrant rights group, average monthly household expenditure of migrant workers' families dropped to Tk 7,300 during the pandemic from Tk 17,000 previously.

To embitter the returnees' financial condition, Tk 200-crore fund was launched on September 21, lasting until mid-October, a little over Tk 1 crore was disbursed. About 60 applicants received the money, according to Probashi Kallyan Bank; which is almost       negligible.

As reasons behind the poor response, migrant workers and rights activists found a number of terms and conditions too difficult to meet.  The 4 per cent interest rate for a loan up to Tk 5 lakh is considered high regarding the financial condition of the returnees. Besides, the grace period against loan in most ventures is limited to one month only. Therefore, returnees have to start paying instalments almost immediately after obtaining the loan, they added. In addition, this loan opportunity is unavailable at the upazila level.

If necessary, a wider government mechanism including a stimulus package, in partnership with different NGOs working on migration can address the dilemma. However, the government should ensure that such scheme benefits higher number of returnees. Moreover, government authorities should also boost up efforts to help those who wish to go abroad voluntarily.



