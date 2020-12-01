Video
Letter To the Editor

Impose restrictions on tobacco

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Dear Sir

Tobacco products have a huge health risk for its consumers. If tobacco consuming persons are infected with Covid-19, the risk will be intensified and multiple for sure. According to a conducted survey, around 37.5 million people consume tobacco in the country. Almost 1.26 lac people die worldwide due to intake of tobacco produced products. Bangladesh government spends more than 30 thousand crore every year because of direct or indirect impact of tobacco produced goods consumed by its people.

There are about 2 lakh tobacco cultivators in the country and the figure has alarmingly doubled in the last 10 years. By the by, recently cigarettes have been enlisted as the first-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the country. Bangladesh is one of the signing countries on the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) initiated by the WHO and the country has strongly committed to make it a tobacco free zone by 2040.

Therefore, authorities concerned are being urged to undertake proper measures to execute a high vat imposing policy on the tobacco produced goods, extend the pictorial cautionary displays marked on segregate packets and initiate a strict provision of not displaying tobacco produced items at the stores entitled to sell publicly.
 
Wares Ali Khan
Sadar, Narsingdi



