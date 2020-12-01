

Carrying the torch....



Whenever, we got a chance-we talked. We remembered the years of our I innocence and our teens. And each one had thought of the other, as someone who had been ushered out, into a different time zone. We happily recalled our class-picnic in 1962 in Ghorasal. That was my first encounter with outdoor fun. On the way back to the city by train, we had our share of fun on the railway platform.



We all took turns and managed to run dark, black soot on late Jahangir Kabir's trouser and seat with a rub from the bottom of the huge pulao 'deghchi', while our innocent friend had rested in one corner, tired of he exertions. He never had the slightest idea, his classmates were rubbing him black and grey. Again, we had loved to talk about our troop's Scouting trip to Mowchak, under the direct supervision of Scout Master, late Sir Nicholas Rozario. I need to share this, with all my readers. The worst part of seeing old friends often provokes our rose-colored memories, to become undone by reality.

Today, I need a name for this ink ... A name for the feeling that you get when you see old friends like Babu, after so many years. Was Someone that I met after ages, had been lost to me-Or, so I had often thought. All those years, I had remembered him in a certain way. In your mind, friends never age. But then suddenly, there they are. Older...and Changed by time. Different, but exactly the same. There...was my friend Babu, laughing his heart out!



Reunions are the first day of school for old time friends, all over again. Time would cast away familiarity and replace it with warm confusion. Seeing how the years have frayed the friends of our youth also reminds us that we too have irrevocably changed, and can never return to the state of innocence again. When you are in the midst of your old friends, you look back at your life through a rear view mirror and rekindle some of your finest and forgotten memories.



What do I remember most about my friend, Tanvir Khan? Yes, I remember him in his elementary classes, he was shy. Perhaps, very disciplined. He never crossed the defined boundaries. And, he never really, laughed heartily. His smile was as good as gold. There was a deep seriousness about him, that never quite separated from his aura. It was as though he was overwhelmed, by challenges that lay ahead and likely to come by, in life. Only after he had acquired his youthful exuberance, he learned to laugh. And he did so, quite well and loud! Har...de har, har!



We had both chosen to be friends together, because of our close proximity and access to each other's homes. An old friend had once shared: "Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less." While both of us had continued to talk and reminisce together, we shared the wonderful years of childhood, innocence and and youth. Each one thought of the other, as though the past had been another span of time we had enjoyed together, in life!



My happy reunions with Tanvir Khan, a scholar and a gentleman, had been many and joyful. And these homecomings served as reminders of our first day of school together.....those moments of excitement, all over again. Time had cast away familiarity, to replace it with warm confusion. Seeing how the years had frayed the friends of our innocent years, we continued to remind ourselves that each one of us had also, irrevocably changed and could never return back to (his) lost state of innocence, again.



When you meet with your old friends, like Tanvir.....you recollect some of the finest moments of your life and find yourself immersed in joy, that has no comparison. When you are together, you look back at your life through a rear view mirror and rekindle some of your finest and forgotten memories.



One early winter morning in 1965, Tanvir came by noisily and called me through the window, which faced the lane where I lived. I recall, it was still dark. He was riding the latest fad-the two-wheeler, Honda 50 cc. He wanted me to share a ride with him. I did not disappoint him, and quietly sneaked out of home and took the seat behind the rider. Then began the cherished ride of my life and friendship, into an unknown dawn of Dacca, winding through it's dark, sleepy, vacant roads-slowly brightening up with twilight.



Seven miles to the north, near Asad Gate, the joy ride ended into an abrupt halt. We had run out of petrol. And luck. The prospect of walking back home nearly seven miles home, pushing the vehicle in turns, was a dreaded option. Calling someone for help, threatened to expose the two fun loving idiots to the mercy of our parents. I thought I would be severely admonished, and grounded for life.



Then, suddenly I remembered I had an aunt who lived only a mile away, in a newly built apartment. Embarrassed as we were, we really had little option other than to ask for her kindness.We didn't have money on us to buy gas! Sheepishly I knocked her door, to find my shocked aunty's face... staring at me, in the ungodly hour. I fumbled for words in an effort to what had happened, and asked if I could borrow some money. She wasted no time. She gave me cash and ordered: 'Go home'.

The writer is former educator based in Chicago, USA







Fate again, had forced me to leave Dhaka in another direction-to newer, and barren pastures. I managed to reach Karachi, an unfriendly city, which hosted me for the next two decades. While Tanvir pursued his life's goals with dedication, achieving accolades-six thousand miles away, I had opted to work full time, in a city called Karachi, in my bid to meet obligations, as the 'acting father' of six siblings, all coupled with a loving mother. As much I had loathed, I had become a full time breadwinner, reduced to a struggling student of Karachi's University.Whenever, we got a chance-we talked. We remembered the years of our I innocence and our teens. And each one had thought of the other, as someone who had been ushered out, into a different time zone. We happily recalled our class-picnic in 1962 in Ghorasal. That was my first encounter with outdoor fun. On the way back to the city by train, we had our share of fun on the railway platform.We all took turns and managed to run dark, black soot on late Jahangir Kabir's trouser and seat with a rub from the bottom of the huge pulao 'deghchi', while our innocent friend had rested in one corner, tired of he exertions. He never had the slightest idea, his classmates were rubbing him black and grey. Again, we had loved to talk about our troop's Scouting trip to Mowchak, under the direct supervision of Scout Master, late Sir Nicholas Rozario. I need to share this, with all my readers. The worst part of seeing old friends often provokes our rose-colored memories, to become undone by reality.Today, I need a name for this ink ... A name for the feeling that you get when you see old friends like Babu, after so many years. Was Someone that I met after ages, had been lost to me-Or, so I had often thought. All those years, I had remembered him in a certain way. In your mind, friends never age. But then suddenly, there they are. Older...and Changed by time. Different, but exactly the same. There...was my friend Babu, laughing his heart out!Reunions are the first day of school for old time friends, all over again. Time would cast away familiarity and replace it with warm confusion. Seeing how the years have frayed the friends of our youth also reminds us that we too have irrevocably changed, and can never return to the state of innocence again. When you are in the midst of your old friends, you look back at your life through a rear view mirror and rekindle some of your finest and forgotten memories.What do I remember most about my friend, Tanvir Khan? Yes, I remember him in his elementary classes, he was shy. Perhaps, very disciplined. He never crossed the defined boundaries. And, he never really, laughed heartily. His smile was as good as gold. There was a deep seriousness about him, that never quite separated from his aura. It was as though he was overwhelmed, by challenges that lay ahead and likely to come by, in life. Only after he had acquired his youthful exuberance, he learned to laugh. And he did so, quite well and loud! Har...de har, har!We had both chosen to be friends together, because of our close proximity and access to each other's homes. An old friend had once shared: "Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less." While both of us had continued to talk and reminisce together, we shared the wonderful years of childhood, innocence and and youth. Each one thought of the other, as though the past had been another span of time we had enjoyed together, in life!My happy reunions with Tanvir Khan, a scholar and a gentleman, had been many and joyful. And these homecomings served as reminders of our first day of school together.....those moments of excitement, all over again. Time had cast away familiarity, to replace it with warm confusion. Seeing how the years had frayed the friends of our innocent years, we continued to remind ourselves that each one of us had also, irrevocably changed and could never return back to (his) lost state of innocence, again.When you meet with your old friends, like Tanvir.....you recollect some of the finest moments of your life and find yourself immersed in joy, that has no comparison. When you are together, you look back at your life through a rear view mirror and rekindle some of your finest and forgotten memories.One early winter morning in 1965, Tanvir came by noisily and called me through the window, which faced the lane where I lived. I recall, it was still dark. He was riding the latest fad-the two-wheeler, Honda 50 cc. He wanted me to share a ride with him. I did not disappoint him, and quietly sneaked out of home and took the seat behind the rider. Then began the cherished ride of my life and friendship, into an unknown dawn of Dacca, winding through it's dark, sleepy, vacant roads-slowly brightening up with twilight.Seven miles to the north, near Asad Gate, the joy ride ended into an abrupt halt. We had run out of petrol. And luck. The prospect of walking back home nearly seven miles home, pushing the vehicle in turns, was a dreaded option. Calling someone for help, threatened to expose the two fun loving idiots to the mercy of our parents. I thought I would be severely admonished, and grounded for life.Then, suddenly I remembered I had an aunt who lived only a mile away, in a newly built apartment. Embarrassed as we were, we really had little option other than to ask for her kindness.We didn't have money on us to buy gas! Sheepishly I knocked her door, to find my shocked aunty's face... staring at me, in the ungodly hour. I fumbled for words in an effort to what had happened, and asked if I could borrow some money. She wasted no time. She gave me cash and ordered: 'Go home'.The writer is former educator based in Chicago, USA