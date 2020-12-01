

‘Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact’



Today, I--Dr MM Mazed, a homeopathic researcher--write that AIDS is a contagious disease, which is caused by the transmission of the HIV virus. It weakens the immune system of the human body. HIV infection can lead to other diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis and even cancer. The next stage of HIV infection is called AIDS. According to the United Nations, at least 68 million people have been infected with HIV since 1981. Of these, 39 million infected patients died.



Origin of the virus:

Researchers at the University of Oxford claim that after more than 75 million people have been infected in the last 30 years After the widespread spread of HIV among humans, the cause of the transmission was unknown. Analysis of HIV-1 data from Central Africa shows that the virus originated in Kinshasa in the 1920s. The role of social change and communication system is behind the widespread spread among the people.



This information has been made possible by genetic analysis of the HIV virus. Thirteen cases of virus transmission from chimpanzees, gorillas and monkeys have been recorded. But there is evidence that the M group of HIV-1 is more prevalent in humans. The HIV-1 virus group 'M' and another group 'O' increased at the same rate till 1980, but later the group 'M' increased three times. This may be due to multiple use of the needle and increased rate of access to sex workers.



Oliver Pybus, a researcher, said, that they have analyzed all available evidence in a phylogenetic way. This makes it possible to determine where the virus came from, based on statistics. This means that the origin of the virus can be confirmed. Researcher Nuno Faria said that Kinshasa was growing fast at that time. As the largest city in Central Africa it was connected to the whole of the Congo. An analysis of colonial data shows that by the end of 1940, more than one million people travelled to Kinshasa by rail every year. Analysis of genetic data shows that HIV is spreading rapidly in the Congo.



Symptoms:

Fever, headache, rash, muscle or joint pain sore throat fatigue diarrhoea, weight loss, fungal infections, rapid weight loss, dry cough, frequent fever excessive sweating at night persistent and indescribable weakness, swelling of lymph nodes in some places are the common symptoms. If one suffer from diarrhoea for more than a week; if gradual loss of memory and depression occurs he or she should take it seriously. Even if there are no physical symptoms of AIDS, it may be present in the patient's body.



Preventing AIDS:

The key to HIV prevention is education, awareness, and accurate knowledge and perceptions about risk levels. Positive change in people's thinking and behaviour is very important. Adherence to religious rules is one of the ways to prevent AIDS. Religious and social discipline must be followed in sexual relations. Premarital sex should be avoided. Multiple sexual partners should be avoided. Through the practice of safe sex, uninfected people can stay free from HIV infection. Properly use of condoms can help also. The best way to stay free from HIV infection is to abstain from free and illegal sex.



For those who take drugs by injection into the body, the best way is not to do so. If this is not possible, the use of reusable needles, syringes, blades or other equipment with an HIV-infected patient should be avoided. Use sterile needles and syringes. If blood or organ transplant is needed, it should be checked if there is HIV. Having a reproductive tract infection increases the risk of contracting HIV. There is a high risk of the child being infected by an HIV-infected mother. In order to increase public awareness, preventive information should be disseminated to the people through various media.



Stages of suffering: We know that HIV infection occurs through blood, semen, vaginal or cervical discharge and breast milk. Symptoms may not appear at an early stage. However, acute retroviral syndrome may occur. Clinical stage-1, it also does not show symptoms. But the lymph nodes can remain swollen for a long time, especially the inguinal lymph nodes. Kinetic stage-2, it leads to weight loss. Recurrent sinusitis, tonsillitis, otitis media and pharyngitis can occur. At this stage, herpes zoster, sores on the face and fungal infections on the nails can occur.



Kinetic Stage-3, this leads to continued weight loss. May have diarrhoea for more than a month, may have regular fever. The blow to the face continues. Tuberculosis can occur in the lungs or pneumonia, empyema, and joint pain. Symptoms of anemia and neutropenia are also seen at this time. Clinical stage-4, it can cause pneumocystis pneumonia or recurrent bacterial pneumonia. In addition, lymphoma, caposis sarcoma, invasive cervical carcinoma can also occur at this stage. Chronic diarrhoea is a common occurrence in such patients. These described symptoms apply to elderly patients. Many more symptoms are found in such patients.



Homeopathic solution: HIV or AIDS is an incurable disease. Clinical studies conducted by the Government of India since 1989 have shown that homeopathic remedies are effective for HIV or AIDS patients. Research paper published by the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy under the Ministry of Health, Government of India HIV/AIDS and homeopathic management, is a light of hope for the world. A clinical study of 22 homeopathic medicines has been included in the study.



We hope that our government will open the door to homeopathic medicine for HIV or AIDS patients in Bangladesh with guidance from such research papers so that patients can get effective results of homeopathic medicine. And homeopathic remedies that are effective in treating most patients during the epidemic of any disease apply to healthy people. There is also a huge scope for government research on the safe natural remedies that homeopathy has to prevent this. Homeopathy will be developed if the effectiveness of all these medicines is verified through research initiated by the government.

Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed, Co-Chairman, Homeopathy Research and Training Center







