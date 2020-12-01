

Reforming education system: Cabalistic or subversive?



Eventually, on 26 July 1972, 'Dr Kudrat E Khuda Education Commission or National Education Commission' got made by the Bangladesh government. After that, several education commissions and policies got undertaken and implemented by the Bangladesh government by different names and policymakers like Kazi Zafar-Abdul Baten Interim Policy Commissions of 1979, Majid Khan Commission Report of 1983, Mofij Uddin Education Commission Report of 1987, National Education Policy of 2000, and National Education Commission of 2003 and at last National Education Policy of 2010. Most of them were very much triumphant in their times.



However, being elected in 11th Bangladesh National Election in 2018, Awami-League government took many policies to reform the education system. More or less, Dr Dipu Moni played a tremendous role to straighten up and to make better this sphere. Following that, on 27th January, she proposed to revoke PSC, JSC and any type of government-exam before Secondary School Certificate and also to revoke any type of exam before class three. Consequently, many of her policies already got implemented and on 19 November 2020, in a session of Bangladesh National Parliament, the education minister recapitulated the next plan.



To summarize the proposal of the minister, there will have two days of recesses in a week and may not have any exam before class three. Moreover, there will not have any board exam as well as grouping system before class ten. Every student will get a chance to select Arts, Commerce and Science at the intermediate level. And, the examinees will sit in the SSC exam for five subjects though there will have ten subjects to study, as the scheme says. Besides, some subjects will be removed from the syllabus and some new will be subsumed.



Is it a reasonable policy or reformation that has been taken by our education minister? How many positive changes will it bring to make our nation more well-mannered and developed? These answers, however, very difficult to comprehend before carrying out this policy but we can predict and speak of a possible consequence that may occur. To discuss specifically, all the points and policies that the minister brought about should be revised before executing.



Firstly, two days of recesses is a very good initiative that would comfort students augmenting their mental capacity. Also, science says and urges to give students much free time to enjoy to the full and get cheerful so that their subconscious mind can have a good capability of capturing their studies and knowledge. 'Marathon pumping of knowledge' impedes the remembering capacity and creativity of the students by eliminating which a student can give rise to a great sense.



Secondly, not taking any exam before class three also another good idea that education minister has picked up. In the primary level, every child/student extremely needs a long time of putting forward their aptitude and creativity. Childhood is the best time for a student to enhance its creativity and extraordinary proficiency rather than making him/her busy with the exam. Exam brings anxiety; bustle and fear that make a student bored learning knowledge. Not giving any happiness in the study, these factors destroy the creative psyches of our children like destroying a sapling in its very early age.

Thirdly, division or group of Science, Arts and Commerce will not exist before intermediate. Here, it brings many questions and inquiries. No sooner had a student reached at the intermediate level than the curriculum gave him/her a huge number of science, arts or commerce books. Is not it risky for a student to carry higher-level books before being not experienced previously? Many can say 'not' but this question has worth. Some of my students told me that they need more than 2-3 years to cope with science or group-based books but in the meantime, the government is taking another decision which is self-destructive for the students.



As far as we see that in the developed country many of the sectors of the students make them very experienced and well-mannered with their disciplines before reaching out the higher level of the books and studies though the number of books and examinations in their primary level is less. Will the two different books of each group of SSC and HSC level be one? If it is, obviously it will be a venturesome pressure for a student. So, this needs an extreme revision before implementing.



Last but not the least, the students will have a likelihood to read ten or more than ten books in their secondary-academic level but they will sit for the exam with only five books. Though it is looking good, how many positive implications would it bring among our students? That's the point. To be said, it has some constructive aspects as we see in the developed country. But there should have some books at the secondary level which could help them in the higher secondary level. Otherwise, it will not be competent to bring positive changes.



Additionally, the honourable education minister said about including vocational education in Schools and Madrashas. It is also a good and effective initiative which will generate an optimistic upshot. Besides, there would be a common space and ground for all students and their creative knowledge. Respecting the creativities of our students, education ministry should put up with much more effective initiatives to bring an enormous change which would rescue our students from depression, and the quality of education will improve remarkably.



Though the majority of the policies of this education reformation are good, some should be modified before implementing as our main mission is to create opportunity for a better life our next generation. A good initiative can be a good revamp for a nation in this competitive world. Bangladesh government must be more tactful to fulfil SDG goals (especially, quality education) and should properly restructure our education system so that we can enter in a promising era.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka









