BANKING EVENT

Premier Bank Head of SME and Agriculture Banking Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin and United Development Initiatives for Programmed Actions (UDDIPAN) Executive Director and CEO Bidyut Kumar Basu, exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation at a ceremony held in the city recently. Premier Bank Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim and other high officials of both oraganisation are also present there. Premier Bank signed this MoU with UDDIPAN for providing credit facilities to the low-income professionals, farmer and holders of small and marginal businesses in order to increase the income generating financial activities in rural area of the Bangladesh through MFI linkage under Bangladesh Bank Refinance Scheme. photo: Bank