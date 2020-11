33nd Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd

Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) Chairman A B M Abdul Fattah presiding over its 33nd Annual General Meeting held at Petrobangla, Dhaka recently. Shareholder of the company, Directors of RPGCL Board and Managing Director Zaved Choudhury were present in the meeting. RPGCL is a company of Petrobangla.