Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

RBI policy, global trends to drive markets in India

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NEW DELHI, Nov 30: Macroeconomic data, auto sales numbers and the RBI policy to be released this week would be among the driving factors for stock markets in the holiday-shortened week, say analysts.
Stock markets would remain closed on Monday for 'Gurunanak Jayanti'.
"Going ahead, the overall structure of the market remains positive, but intermittent profit-booking cannot be ruled out given the sharp rally in the past few weeks. Globally, investors would watch out for Joe Biden transition and developments over stimulus announcement from the new US government.
"On the domestic side, market would react to the better-than-expected September quarter GDP data. Auto companies would be in focus as November sales data would start coming from Tuesday. Banks and financial stocks would be in focus as RBI's monetary policy is scheduled on Friday," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
India's economy recovered faster than expected in the September quarter as a pick-up in manufacturing helped GDP clock a lower contraction of 7.5 per cent and held out hopes for further improvement on consumer demand bouncing back.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial services said, "Markets are awaiting outcome of major events like RBI policy meeting, release of manufacturing and services PMI data which will be decisive factors this week."
During the last week, the Sensex advanced 267.47 points or 0.60 per cent.
"RBI's MPC meeting is scheduled this week. Markets are expected to enter a holiday mood with no major directional move in the weeks to come," said Nirali Shah, senior research analyst, Samco Securities.
"Markets will first react to the GDP numbers. Besides, auto sales numbers and upcoming RBI policy meet would be on their radar," Ajit Mishra, VP - research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
Participants would also track development related to coronavirus vaccine.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL inaugurates 17 new agent banking outlets
Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs
Italy’s antitrust fines Apple 10m euros for practices
33nd Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd
Air India plans to run non-stop flights on Chennai London route
Etihad to start direct Abu Dhabi-Beijing service
RBI policy, global trends to drive markets in India


Latest News
Apple fined 10 mn euros for misleading waterproofing claims
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft