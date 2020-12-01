Stocks halt 4-day rising streak on profit taking

Stocks halted a four-day rising streaks on Monday pulling down Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went down by 14.98 points or 0.31 percent to 4,866.84 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 11.40 points to 1,687.40 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 6.94 points to 1,113.98 at the close of trading.

Turnover, however, crossed the Taka 8 billion- mark, amounting to Taka 8.98 billion, which was higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 7.66 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 349 issues traded, 144 ended lower, 95 closed higher and 110 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco Pharma continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by Rupali Insurance, Beximco, SANDHANI Insurance and Pragati Insurance.

Kohinoor was the day's best performer while Jute Spinning was the worst loser.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) declined 46.70 points to 13,991.43 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 26.14 points to close at 8,427.06.

Of the issues traded, 74 advanced, 115 declined and 56 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.52 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 24.66 crore.





