Mexico braces for close trade scrutiny from Biden

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30: After years of fiery rhetoric from outgoing President Donald Trump, Mexico is bracing for more discreet but steadfast pressure from Joe Biden's administration to fulfill its trade obligations to the letter, analysts say.

Mexico and Canada were pressured by Trump to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the 1994 pact that the Republican branded "the worst trade deal in the history of the country."

After more than two years of arduous haggling, it was replaced as of July 1 by the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - but only after the Democrats demanded US officials renegotiate key elements including labor provisions.

"Biden won't be as hostile as Trump, but he will watch to see that the commitments made in the USMCA are fulfilled, which Trump hasn't done," Kenneth Smith, who was the Mexican chief negotiator, told AFP. -AFP

















