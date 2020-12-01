Video
LafargeHolcim launches Water Resistant Cement

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (HBL), a leading cement manufacturer in the country on Sunday launched an innovative and one-of-it's-kind water resistant cement 'Holcim Water Protect'.
LHBL CEO Rajesh Surana and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Civil Engineering Department teacher Prof. Dr. Raquib Ahsan attended the virtual launching ceremony as the chief guest and the special guest.
Holcim Water Protect has been developed through the company's in-house product innovation and manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with the Innovation Center of LafargeHolcim Group, says a press release.
This product has been scientifically formulated and customised for the Bangladesh market by leveraging LafargeHolcim Group's Smart Blend Technology.
Holcim Water Protect ensures reduced caplillary action resisting the permeation of water thus making it damp and seepage resistant. It has special properties by which it eliminates damaging effects of water that weaken structural elements like roof, foundation, walls, columns and beams thus resulting in more stonger and durable homes.
 "Given the heavy rainfall in Bangladesh, we believe that Holcim Water Protect shall help our our customers build their dream homes that are free from dampness and seepages," the press release quoted Surana as saying on the occasion.
With the introduction of Holcim Water Protect, LHBL has moved a step forward to become the most trusted building material solutions and service provider of the country.
LHBL is a part of LafargeHolcim Group, a global leader in building solutions based in Switzerland. In Bangladesh LHBL already owns two popular cement brands 'Holcim Strong Structure' and  'Supercrete'.


