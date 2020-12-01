GP holds Demo Day for IUT students on Explorer 1.0

Grameenphone (GP) held Demo Day virtually for GP Explorer 1.0 with Batch 1 graduates on Sunday, allowing students from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) to gain insights into how the industry works and, most importantly, to learn design thinking skills.

The graduates of Batch 1 of GP Explorer 1.0 consist of Sadat, Rafid, Aseer, Shafi, Zahin, Aftab, Sharara, Afrin, Saad, and Afra, who have gained numerous life skills from the event, such as looking for insights through user research methods and problem statement defining, exploring possible solutions co-creating with customers, building quick and dirty prototypes for their proposed solutions, and validating with the users to improve further.

The skillsets provided by GP will make it possible for the participants to apply this in a career in any industry or field and excel in it, says a press release.

Also, very importantly, the participants gained soft skills, confidence and learned ways to become excellent communicators through interaction with industry experts.

On the Demo Day, the final participants had showcased their new skills in front of experts, including Professor Imran Rahman, Dean, School of Business, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh; Dr Charisma Choudhury, Associate Professor, Institute for Transport Studies and School of Civil Engineering, University of Leeds; Dr Khondokar Habibul Kabir, Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Head, Institute of Energy and Environment, Islamic University of Technology; and Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, Grameenphone, Farhana Islam, Head of Innovation, Grameenphone and Khairul Basher, Head of Communications, Grameenphone.

Besides, the event was also attended by GP CEO Yasir Azman, as the keynote speaker, who said: "We are on the brink of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that will radically alter the way we live, work, and communicate with one another.

"The transformation will be unlike anything humankind has experienced before. Hence, to cope with the evolving world where talent will dominate more than capital, we, at Grameenphone, are focusing on youth upskilling and employability.

"GP Explorer 1.0 is a small step of the journey we are working on to upskill the youth. I wholeheartedly congratulate the graduates of Batch 1, and I hope that they will utilize their skills in their career and work towards Digital Bangladesh development."

The graduates will receive endorsements, certificates, and recommendation letters from GP, helping them to kickstart their careers. The graduates will also get the opportunity to engage with future batches as trainers and forerunners. They will be engaged as researchers for future projects too.

GP has already launched GP Explorer 2.0, where the company is planning to upskill 300 students across the nation in three areas - communication, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing.









