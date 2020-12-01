Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

C-19 dampens holiday cheer for Black small businesses

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30: It's been a rough year for Black-owned small businesses in the United States, and the latest surge in coronavirus cases suggests a festive season without much celebration.
"Black Friday" normally kicks off the holiday shopping season the morning after Thanksgiving. But rising coronavirus cases have prompted fresh restrictions in Los Angeles and elsewhere.
The new rules mean Hotville Chicken, a south Los Angeles restaurant specializing in "Nashville-style" spicy dishes, will have to shut its outdoor eating space after already closing the dining room.
"It's going to hurt," said owner Kim Prince, who expects the business should pull through with pickup and delivery.
Many stores like "One of a Kind Hats" are still open, but struggling.
"It's really slow," said owner Meeka Robinson Davis, who estimates sales of her custom-made hats are down about 70 per cent because her cliental no longer needs items for church, weddings or other gatherings.
"Where are people going? They're not going anywhere."
At least three businesses on Davis' block have shuttered as she turns to personal savings and grant funds to stay afloat.
Between March 1 and August 31, 163,735 businesses on Yelp closed across the US, with about 60 per cent permanently shut, the website said in September.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL inaugurates 17 new agent banking outlets
Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs
Italy’s antitrust fines Apple 10m euros for practices
33nd Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd
Air India plans to run non-stop flights on Chennai London route
Etihad to start direct Abu Dhabi-Beijing service
RBI policy, global trends to drive markets in India


Latest News
Apple fined 10 mn euros for misleading waterproofing claims
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft