C-19 dampens holiday cheer for Black small businesses

LOS ANGELES, Nov 30: It's been a rough year for Black-owned small businesses in the United States, and the latest surge in coronavirus cases suggests a festive season without much celebration.

"Black Friday" normally kicks off the holiday shopping season the morning after Thanksgiving. But rising coronavirus cases have prompted fresh restrictions in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

The new rules mean Hotville Chicken, a south Los Angeles restaurant specializing in "Nashville-style" spicy dishes, will have to shut its outdoor eating space after already closing the dining room.

"It's going to hurt," said owner Kim Prince, who expects the business should pull through with pickup and delivery.

Many stores like "One of a Kind Hats" are still open, but struggling.

"It's really slow," said owner Meeka Robinson Davis, who estimates sales of her custom-made hats are down about 70 per cent because her cliental no longer needs items for church, weddings or other gatherings.

"Where are people going? They're not going anywhere."

At least three businesses on Davis' block have shuttered as she turns to personal savings and grant funds to stay afloat.

Between March 1 and August 31, 163,735 businesses on Yelp closed across the US, with about 60 per cent permanently shut, the website said in September. -AFP













