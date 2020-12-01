Video
Experts for special focus on CMSMEs in new industrial policy

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Experts have laid emphasis on giving special consideration to Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) in the new industrial policy that the government is mulling at this moment.  
They said this sector must get best leverage as it is struggling hard to recover from the impact of pandemic.
In a webinar in the city arranged by DCCI on Sunday, they said the industrial policy must be inclusive and focused on achieving sustainable socio-economic development.
The webinar discussed the constraints and prospects of industrial policy at the moment when it must be flexible and accommodative so that this sector can brace the new challenges, said a DCCI press release.
BSS adds: Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun joined the webinar as chief guest while PKSF Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad and former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman joined as special guests.
Chairman of SME Foundation Dr Md Masudur Rahman spoke as guest of honour while DCCI President Shams Mahmud chaired the webinar.
Humayun said an inclusive policy is import for development of cottage, micro and small enterprises. "Thirty percent of the stimulus package announced for the CMSMEs has been disbursed up to October 15th, he said.
"We need to increase the contribution of CMSMEs to GDP which is 25 percent now as well as strengthening backward linkage industries to reduce import dependency," he added.
He said the government is facilitating women entrepreneurs giving various incentives. "We have a big local market and need to utilize our skilled workforce in the BSCIC industrial units," he added.
He termed Bangladesh as one of the best competitive markets having intelligent, young, confident and energetic workforce.
He also said that the government is considering a separate threshold for cottage, micro and small from the medium enterprise in the next industrial policy. Creating new entrepreneurs, strengthening backward linkage industry, employment generation, reducing discrimination between urban and rural economy will get priority in the next industrial policy, he added.
Shams Mahmud said in 2019-20 the contribution of industry to GDP was 35.36 per cent that increased by 6.48 per cent.
"During the last three decades, Bangladesh's industrial growth was mainly RMG centric. But, for the sake of diversification of industry as a whole he urged for action for the development of leather, jute, agro-processing, ship-building, light engineering, pharmaceuticals and non-traditional items.,"
He said one of the main constraints for development of SME's is easy access to low-cost financing even in the case of loans under government's stimulus.
Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad urged for carrying out a skill mapping to eradicate the skill gaps. Industrial policy should focus on policy coordination and institutional coordination for better productivity, he added.
He said new entrepreneurs should also get incentives from the stimulus package for inclusive and sustainable development.
Policies that are environment friendly and socially accepted are sustainable, and the new policy should work on it.


