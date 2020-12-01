Trading of T-bonds to start in stock market soon

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has taken an initiative to start trading of government treasury bonds (T-bond) on the advice of the finance department of the ministry of finance to spurt trading in the stock market.

The regulator also held a meeting with stakeholders on Sunday to discuss how to chart out the new trading. The meeting held at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) office in Motijheel was chaired by commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) commissioner Sheikh Samsuddin Ahmed.

Representatives of Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank, DSE, CSE and CDBL were present.

According to sources the meeting discussed how to resume trading of all government treasury bonds to spurt the trading in the stock market. It discussed about possible solution if any problem arises in transaction of the bonds through beneficiary owners (BO) ID.

In this case Bangladesh Bank and Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange would look after the technical issues.

Participants in the meeting felt that the introduction of transaction of Treasury bond would have a major positive impact on stock market. They held the view that many people will be interested in investing in fixed income securities.


























