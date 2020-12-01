Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Olympic likely to import new machinery worth Tk 420m

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Workers handle a product-laden trolley Olympic Industries Limited.

Workers handle a product-laden trolley Olympic Industries Limited.

Olympic Industries Limited is likely to import new types of machinery at an estimated cost of Tk 420 million to produce new premium varieties of Cracker and Hard Dough Biscuits to meet the growing demand.
The company, a leading biscuit manufacturer in the country has taken a decision in this regard and the machinery will be imported if congenial situation prevails.
The new 1.80-metre width Cracker and Hard Biscuit Line, complete with Ancillary & Packing Machinery, Flour & Sugar Handling Systems and Gas Generator, etc. will be imported from Italy, China, Hong Kong, India.
The company will also procure some items from the local sources, according to a disclosure posted on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website on Monday.
The listed food maker will finance the new project with its own funds and bank loans, according to the disclosure.
With the new machinery, the company will produce new premium varieties of Cracker and Hard Dough Biscuits of around 12,442 tonnes per annum.
The company also aims to recast the total existing and upcoming production facilities to ensure production of around 129,656 tonnes of Biscuits and Bakery items per annum, said the disclosure.
The decisions will help to control costs, stabilise and improve quality of products of the company, create capacity for high count varieties and to increase overall production capacity, according to the disclosure.
Its shares traded between Tk 128.40 and Tk 207.50 in the last one year.
The company declared a 52 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020. In 2019, the company disbursed 50 per cent cash dividend.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 2.85 for July-September, 2020 quarter as against Tk 2.79 for the same period of the previous year.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 1.99 billion and authorised capital is Tk 2.0 billion, while the total number of securities is 199.93 million.
The sponsor-directors own 27.73 per cent stake in the company, institutional investors 17.06 per cent, foreign 39.78 per cent and the general public 15.43 per cent as on October 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL inaugurates 17 new agent banking outlets
Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs
Italy’s antitrust fines Apple 10m euros for practices
33nd Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd
Air India plans to run non-stop flights on Chennai London route
Etihad to start direct Abu Dhabi-Beijing service
RBI policy, global trends to drive markets in India


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft