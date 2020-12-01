S&P Global nears $44b deal to buy IHS Markit

NEW YORK, Nov 30: S&P Global was nearing a deal to buy IHS Markit for around $44 billion, reports said Sunday, in what would be a merger of two of Wall Street's largest data providers.

The all-stock deal could be announced as soon as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

S&P Global, valued at around $82 billion, controls the Standard and Poor's ratings agency and traces its roots to the 1860s.

London-based IHS Markit, a much more recent entrant to the hugely lucrative financial data market, is now valued at around $37 billion.

The move would mark the latest consolidation among firms providing financial data and analytics as competition heats up amid challenges to titans such as Bloomberg and Refinitiv. -AFP









