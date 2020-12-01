74pc TIN holders yet to file tax returns

Around 74 per cent or 37.52 lakh registered income taxpayers are yet to file their income tax returns as the filing deadline expired Monday, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Out of the 50,72,567 electronic taxpayer identification number (TIN) holders, only 13.21 lakh or 26 per cent filed their tax returns as of Thursday, NBR data showed to suggest the number of income tax returns submission remained almost static in last two fiscal years.

Tax officials blame poor monitoring and enforcement of the law as well as lack of awareness among people for that. Only 22 lakh people filed their income tax returns in FY 2019-2020 and FY 2018-2019 each.

The NBRs in 2020-21 budgets made income tax returns submission mandatory, with a few exceptions, for all TIN holders to improve the situation. As per Income Tax Ordinance-1984, people having no taxable income but are required obtaining TINs for selling land and getting credit card and not having taxable income in the previous three years are exempted from filing tax returns.

Educational institutions receiving government benefits under monthly payment order (MPO), public university and and non-resident individual having no permanent establishment or no fixed base in Bangladesh are also exempted from filing income tax returns.

The NBR on Sunday said that it would not extend the income tax returns submission deadline set on November 30 in the Income Tax Ordinance-1984, except in some situation.

At a press briefing held in the capital, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem made the disclosure on Sunday. He said that tax officials were however asked to remain flexible in imposing penalty and delay fines for filing delayed returns.

They will accept tax returns from all taxpayers who will remain present at the offices even after office hours, they said. Muneem blamed people for waiting until the last moment for filing tax returns.

According to the NBR, the number of returns filed until November 26 this year was 63,199 higher than that of the same period of 2019 when the NBR received 12,57,626 tax returns.

The NBR received Tk 2,387 crore with returns up to November 26, less than Tk 193 crore from Tk 2,580 crore collected in last year. NBR member Alamgir Hossain said that they were hopeful that the total number of returns submission would exceed the last year's figure of 22 lakh at the end.

A huge number of taxpayers usually file their tax returns in the last two days of the tax returns submission timeframe, he said.







