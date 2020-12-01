Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFC to provide $25 million loan to Bank Asia

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Correspondent

International Finance Corporation (IFC) -- a member of the World Bank Group; is making a fresh investment of $25 million in Bank Asia Limited in an effort to ease  liquidity in the bank to support business and preserve jobs as affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
The IFC's loan to Bank Asia Limited will provide critical working capital to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients to continue their operations, a press release said on Sunday.
The release said SMEs comprise over 90 percent of businesses in Bangladesh and employ over 20 percent of the adult population it quoted the IFC as saying suggesting it needs to be helped in this situation.
President and Managing Director of Bank Asia Md. Arfan Ali said, "IFC has been a reliable partner and this fresh investment will allow us to extend critical working capital and trade finance in the form of forex liquidity to affected businesses."
He went on saying, "We can now provide additional financial support to businesses, particularly to export and import-based SMEs and other corporate clients which ultimately impact thousands of suppliers and employees who depend on these businesses."
The financing package is part of IFC's $8 billion global COVID-19 fast-track financing facility, aimed at helping companies stay afloat during the ongoing public health crisis.
This investment comes under the Working Capital Solutions (WCS) program of the COVID-19 response envelope, which provides $2 billion globally to emerging-market banks, enabling them to support struggling firms.
The International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA PSW) Blended Finance Facility is also supporting IFC's WCS program with a first-loss guarantee of up to $215 million in eligible countries, including Bangladesh.
Bank Asia, an IFC client since 2014, is one of the leading private-sector commercial banks in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
MBL inaugurates 17 new agent banking outlets
Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs
Italy’s antitrust fines Apple 10m euros for practices
33nd Annual General Meeting of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd
Air India plans to run non-stop flights on Chennai London route
Etihad to start direct Abu Dhabi-Beijing service
RBI policy, global trends to drive markets in India


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft