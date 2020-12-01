95 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Nov 30: About 95 more people have contracted coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of the virus cases rose to 22,591 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 15 are in Rajshahi, eight in Natore, 10 in Naogaon, 36 in Bogra, 13 in Sirajganj and 13 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 20,776 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 340 died of it in the division till Sunday morning.