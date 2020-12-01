50 detained in two dists

A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in two districts- Manikganj and Rajshahi, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested a man for an attempt made to kill his pregnant wife by slitting her throat in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Police and local sources said accused Razib Hossain, a resident of Kashimnagar Village, had an altercation with his wife Elina Akhter, 30, over a trivial matter on Saturday evening.

Being angry, Razib tried to kill five-month pregnant Elina after slaughtering her.

Hearing Elina's screams, neighbours rushed in and rescued her.

They confined Razib inside the house, informed police and rushed the housewife to the upazila health complex.

Later, police arrested Razib on Sunday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station Rakibuzzaman said Razib was sent to jail following a court order.

However, Elina was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 49 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 17 had warrant, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges. RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.







