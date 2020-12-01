One to die, another gets life term in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 30: A local court on Sunday sentenced a woman to death and another to life-term jail for killing a man in 2012.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.

The convicts are Joyena Akhter and Rina Akhter of Batrish Village in Sadar Upazila.

Of them, the court sentenced Joyena Akhter to death and Rina Akhter to life-term in jail.

The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

According to the prosecution, one Tofail was beaten to death by the accused in Batrish Village on March 10, 2012.

The deceased's father Awlad Hossen lodged a murder case with Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station against three persons the following day.

Later, police submitted charge sheet to the Kishoreganj court after investigation.





