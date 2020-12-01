Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts

Two persons allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Noakhali, in two days.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A young girl reportedly committed suicide in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Mst Rabeya, 13, was the daughter of Babul Jomaddar, a resident of Purba Auliapur Village under Rongopaldi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rabeya committed suicide by taking poisonous tablets at home at around 9am.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina Police Station (PS) Md Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NOAKHALI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Saturday after his girlfriend's family turned down his marriage proposal.

Deceased Md Kashem, 27, was the son of late Daia Mia of Papua Village in the municipality.

Family sources said he had been in relation with a girl in the area. He sent his mother to the girl's family with marriage proposal, but the family refused it.

Following this, he hanged self from a mango tree in an abandoned garden on Saturday noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sonaimuri PS OC Md Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.







