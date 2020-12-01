Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on checking violence against char women

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 30: Speakers at a function here on Sunday underscored the need for checking violence against women in order to maintain a sound and peaceful atmosphere in the chars of the district.
Due to various grounds including lack of education and good communication system and other facilities, the char dwellers are in backward position and pass their days and nights with hardship and difficulties, they also said.
They made the comments while addressing a day-long advocacy session on the prevention of violence against women in chars held at the hallroom of Kabilpur Government Primary School (KGPS) under Urya Union of Fulchhari Upazila in the district on Sunday.
Friendship, a leading non-government voluntary organisation, organised the function under Inclusive Citizenship Sector funded by Friendship Luxembourg and ERIKS Development Partner.
Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gaibandha Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) ARM Alif attended the function as chief guest while Gaibandha Regional Manager of Friendship Muhammad Nayeem Kamran, KBPS Managing Committee Chairperson Abul Khayer, local Union Parishad Member Chand Miah and Head Teacher of the school Shahadat Hossain were present at the event as special guests.
The speakers, in their speech, described domestic violence as the gross violation of civic and human rights and said emphasis should be given to making awareness among the char dwellers to check violence against the char woman and to make them self-reliant economically.
In this respect, SP ARM Alif underscored the need for creating social resistance against any form of violence against women through building social movement in the chars.


