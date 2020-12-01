Video
Home Countryside

College boy injured in Netrakona clash dies at DMCH

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Nov 30: A college boy, who received injuries during a clash in Kendua Upazila of the district on November 27, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday night.
Deceased Abul Kalam, 25, was the son of Kala Mia, a resident of Kawakanda Village in the upazila. He was a degree first year student at Kendua College.
Police sources said Abul Kalam and one villager Hares Mia locked into an altercation on Friday afternoon.
Later, a clash took place between two groups that left at least four persons including Abul Kalam injured.
The injured were taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex first and later, the on-duty doctor referred Abul Kalam to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
As his physical condition deteriorated, Abul Kalam was taken to DMCH where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Kazi Shah Newaz confirmed the incident.


