College boy injured in Netrakona clash dies at DMCH

NETRAKONA, Nov 30: A college boy, who received injuries during a clash in Kendua Upazila of the district on November 27, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday night.

Deceased Abul Kalam, 25, was the son of Kala Mia, a resident of Kawakanda Village in the upazila. He was a degree first year student at Kendua College.

Police sources said Abul Kalam and one villager Hares Mia locked into an altercation on Friday afternoon.

Later, a clash took place between two groups that left at least four persons including Abul Kalam injured.

The injured were taken to Kendua Upazila Health Complex first and later, the on-duty doctor referred Abul Kalam to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

As his physical condition deteriorated, Abul Kalam was taken to DMCH where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officer-in-Charge of Kendua Police Station Kazi Shah Newaz confirmed the incident.





