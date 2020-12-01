Unauthorised selling of LPG cylinders rampant in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Nov 30: Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are being sold in different shops of the district town.

Without abiding by the existing rules and regulations for trading petroleum products, LPG cylinders and patrol bottles are selling here and there in the district.

Due to this type of unauthorised selling, locals are apprehending life-threatening incidents and environment pollution.

Numerous shops of different categories, grown in mushrooming manner in the town or other places including intersections and roadsides, are running LPG business; cylinders or bottles are being displayed in public.

A visit found risky selling of such petroleum products by unlicensed outlets including medicine shops, restaurants, grocery shops, tea stalls, fruit shops, saloons, motorbike garages, firewood shops, and others.

According to sources at local Fire Service and Civil Defence, to stock LPG cylinders, 10-inch boundary wall, room with at least seven-foot deep roof, and fire-extinguisher for the safety of traders, customers and common people, are mandatory.

Quoting The Consumers' Right Protection Act, 2009, a lawyer, Md Atikur Rahman Munna said, there is three-year jail term provision for any breach of safety to customers or Tk 2 lakh fine or both.

For stocking and selling LPG cylinders, explosive licence is mandatory, he referred.

Proprietor of Ariz Traders Md Obaidul Haque Imran said, all unapproved outlets should be brought under legal action. The traders without having approval by the district administration, explosive licence, beat licence, fire service and civil defence approval, trade licence and LPG room should be marked.

Requesting anonymity, an official in Fire Service and Civil Defence said, district administration should take necessary measure soon to close such shops otherwise accidents and environment pollution might occur anytime.







