AL panel sweeps Khulna Bar polls

KHULNA, Nov 30: Awami League (AL)-backed Bangabandhu Ainjibi

Parishad has swept the Khulna Bar Association election, bagging 12 posts out of 14.

Bangabandhu Ainjibi Parishad's candidates Saiful Islam and KM Iqbal Hossain have been re-elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively in the polls held on Sunday at the District Bar Auditorium.

Among 1,354 registered voters, 1,221 cast their votes in the election.

Chairman of the three-member Election Conducting Committee Molla Liakat Ali announced the result on Sunday night after counting votes.

According to the result, Saiful was elected president after bagging 882 votes while Iqbal elected GS getting 714 votes.

In 2019 Khulna BAR election, Saiful won the president post bagging 685 votes and Iqbal won the GS post getting 627 votes, said BAR sources.

BNP-Jamaat-backed Sarbodoliya Ainjibi Oikya Parishad President Candidate Akter Zahan Ruku got 315 votes and GS Candidate Molla Moshiur Rahman Nannu got 464 votes.

AL-backed other elected persons are: Krisna Kumar Dutta and Shakerin Sultana (vice-presidents), Sheikh Ashraf Ali Pappu (joint secretary), Anwara Mumtaz Anna (literature and cultural secretary) and executive members Nowshin Rahman Barsha, Romana Tanha, Abdus Shafique Molla Jony, Amirul Islam Mukul, Indrajit Shil and F M Saidur Rahman.

BNP-Jamaat-backed panel won two posts in the election as Sheikh Muhammad Moin Uddin Maruf was elected library secretary and AK Basher as an executive member.









