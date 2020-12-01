Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Sustainable dev project taken to mitigate sufferings of char dwellers

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Nov 30: Assistance for Sustainable Development (ASD) project has been contributing much to change the socio-economic conditions of the project beneficiaries living in different chars of three upazilas of the district for the last few years.
Office sources said, due to geographical location, the char dwellers of Gaibandha Sadar, Sundarganj and Fulchhari upazilas face natural calamities every year creating untold sufferings to them.
To mitigate their sufferings and to bring the char dwellers of the upazilas under the mainstream development, Friendship, an international NGO took various projects including ASD-one.
Project In-charge Dibakor Biswas said, a total of 270 hard-t- reach char dwellers of the upazilas have been brought under the project launched in 2017.
The objective of the project, funded by Friendship Luxemburg, is to change the socio-economic condition of the project beneficiaries through imparting them income generating activities like poultry farming, cow and goat rearing, and vegetable cultivation on the homestead so that they can be self-reliant economically, he also said.
Not only that, the project beneficiaries are being made aware on various social issues like early marriage, polygamy, domestic violence, eve-teasing, and birth registration at the initiative of the project, he added.
The social issues are being discussed in the meetings of courtyard of the project beneficiaries regularly, he termed.
Beily Begum, a project beneficiary living at Kabilpur Char of the district, said they had got vegetable seed and sheep from the project free of cost.
Through farming different vegetables using modern technology and rearing sheep, she has become self-dependent.
Abdul Hai, chairman of Mollarchar Union Parishad under Sadar Upazila, said the char people are being benefited from the project as they have learned many things including farming through using modern methods and latest agri-technologies to farm crops and nurture domestic animals from the project.
Abdus Salam, district coordinator of Friendship, said, the organisation had been working for the char dwellers of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts since 2010 aimed at pushing forward the under privileged and backward char people towards desired development.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
95 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Country Director of Good Neighbours Bangladesh M. Mainuddin Mainul
50 detained in two dists
One to die, another gets life term in Kishoreganj
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Shishahat Branch of Mercantile Bank Ltd organised a gathering of farmers
Thrust on checking violence against char women
College boy injured in Netrakona clash dies at DMCH


Latest News
Modi refuses to back down on farm reforms
Batting nightmare sees Dhaka crash to third straight defeat
bKash initiates interaction with CID to ensure customer safety
BNP wants Army’s role in vaccine collection, distribution
Moderna Says vaccine 94.1 % effective, seeks clearance
Saima for holistic approaches to face climate change challenges
100 shops gutted in Gazipur fire
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Khaja Miah joins as new information secretary
Chattogram continue winning streak
Most Read News
MP Haji Salim's wife Gulshan Ara dies
BPC invites bids for feasibility study to build LPG terminal
MC College gang rape: DNA report confirms involvement of accused
Govt to distribute 3cr doses of Oxford vaccine for free
COVID-19: 35 more die in 24 hrs
Feni rape accused who married in jail secures bail
Cybercrime: A growing threat in digital Bangladesh
42nd BCS(Special),43rd BCS circulars published
Tax returns deadline extended till Dec 31
Covid-19 vaccine, dreams coming true?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft