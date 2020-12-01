Sustainable dev project taken to mitigate sufferings of char dwellers

GAIBANDHA, Nov 30: Assistance for Sustainable Development (ASD) project has been contributing much to change the socio-economic conditions of the project beneficiaries living in different chars of three upazilas of the district for the last few years.

Office sources said, due to geographical location, the char dwellers of Gaibandha Sadar, Sundarganj and Fulchhari upazilas face natural calamities every year creating untold sufferings to them.

To mitigate their sufferings and to bring the char dwellers of the upazilas under the mainstream development, Friendship, an international NGO took various projects including ASD-one.

Project In-charge Dibakor Biswas said, a total of 270 hard-t- reach char dwellers of the upazilas have been brought under the project launched in 2017.

The objective of the project, funded by Friendship Luxemburg, is to change the socio-economic condition of the project beneficiaries through imparting them income generating activities like poultry farming, cow and goat rearing, and vegetable cultivation on the homestead so that they can be self-reliant economically, he also said.

Not only that, the project beneficiaries are being made aware on various social issues like early marriage, polygamy, domestic violence, eve-teasing, and birth registration at the initiative of the project, he added.

The social issues are being discussed in the meetings of courtyard of the project beneficiaries regularly, he termed.

Beily Begum, a project beneficiary living at Kabilpur Char of the district, said they had got vegetable seed and sheep from the project free of cost.

Through farming different vegetables using modern technology and rearing sheep, she has become self-dependent.

Abdul Hai, chairman of Mollarchar Union Parishad under Sadar Upazila, said the char people are being benefited from the project as they have learned many things including farming through using modern methods and latest agri-technologies to farm crops and nurture domestic animals from the project.

Abdus Salam, district coordinator of Friendship, said, the organisation had been working for the char dwellers of Gaibandha and Kurigram districts since 2010 aimed at pushing forward the under privileged and backward char people towards desired development.







