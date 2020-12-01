Video
Tuesday, 1 December, 2020
Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Kurigram and Tangail, on Monday.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A woman was killed after falling from a running auto-rickshaw in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Shanti Rani Rai, 34, was the wife of Krishna Chandra Barman, a resident of the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Shanti Rani Rai along with her family members was going to a relative's house riding by an auto-rickshaw in the afternoon.
At one stage, she fell from the running vehicle in Khejurer Tol area at around 1pm, which left her seriously injured.
Later, she was whisked off to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shanti Rani dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Razib Kumar Rai confirmed the incident.
TANGAIL: Two persons including an Ansar man were killed and three others injured as an unidentified vehicle smashed a microbus on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway near Elenga Jaldo Bridge in the district early Monday.
The deceased were identified as Sanwar Hossain, a member of Bangladesh Ansar, and Sabuj Mia, hailed from Gopalganj.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Elenga Highway Police Outpost Matiur Rahman said the accident took place at early hours when a Rangpur-bound microbus was taking U-turn on the highway, leaving the duo dead on the spot and three others injured.


